Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’

| 04.05.24
Alexis Spight

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Other / Reach Media Inc. / other/ Getty

Alexis Spight joined Cheryl Jackson on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” to share the exciting news about her new song, “Set It Off.” After nine years, Alexis is thrilled to release music that reflects her creativity and authenticity more than ever before.

Reflecting on her journey, Alexis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her best work. She highlighted the challenges she faced in fighting for the freedom to express herself creatively, emphasizing that this new chapter is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the fulfillment of her purpose.

Despite her musical hiatus, Alexis remained active in ministry, serving the youth at ExCeL Church Worldwide in Conyers, Georgia. She embraced her role as a youth pastor (YP) and felt blessed to continue her family’s legacy of preachers and musicians. Alexis shared a touching moment about her grandfather’s influence and prophetic words that have guided her path.

With her new single “Set It Off,” Alexis is ready to inspire and uplift listeners with her powerful message. Cheryl encouraged everyone to download and stream Alexis Spight’s music everywhere, marking this moment as an exciting season for the talented artist.

To stay updated on Alexis Spight’s latest releases and journey, listeners can connect with her on various platforms, including Instagram @AlexisSpight and Facebook @AlexisSpightOfficial.

