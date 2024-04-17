Listen Live
Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray Announce Relish Conference 2024

04.17.24
Pastor Aventer Gray / GUMEC

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Erica Campbell Teams Up with Pastor Aventer Gray for Soul-Enriching Relish Conference 2024

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray joined forces to bring forth the highly anticipated Relish Conference 2024, scheduled from April 18th to 21st. The theme “Soul of a Woman” reflects a deep dive into nurturing the soul amidst life’s demands.

“We we’re covering family, business, entertainment. If your dreams went to bed, we’re gonna wake them up” Erica shared.

In an engaging conversation, Erica and Pastor Gray discussed the inspiration behind the theme. Erica highlighted the importance of women taking time for self-care and soul renewal, citing the biblical reference from John 12 about soul prosperity.

The lineup for the conference is nothing short of dynamic, featuring speakers from various fields such as faith, health, business, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and style. Notable speakers include Tammy Franklin, Pastor Mary C Wright, Pastor Renee Glenn, Nicole Crank, Crystal Renee Hazlett, Novi Brown, Latoya Luckett, Pastor Marissa Farrow, Jordan Rito, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The Relish Conference promises to cover a wide range of topics including family, business, and entertainment. Attendees can expect to be inspired, uplifted, and equipped with tools to reignite their dreams.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual passes are available to access all sessions online. Tickets and more information can be found at relishconference.com. Don’t miss out on this empowering event!

