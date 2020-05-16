CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
Some Ocean City Properties Experience 100% Bookings During the First Week of Re-Opening

Governor Larry Hogan has released Phase 1 of the Stay at Home Order for the State of Maryland, Friday at 5pm and by 6pm Ocean City began to see in influx of Marylanders flocking to the beach.

The combination of the state’s stay-at-home order being lifted and hotels and retail stores reopening in Ocean City has brought the coastal town back to life.

Michael James is president of the Carousel Hotel Group, which owns seven hotels. He says two of the four currently-open properties are fully booked for the weekend the others are at 75 percent.

The hotel group will keep rooms vacant between guests for at least 48 hours for full cleaning and disinfecting.

The boardwalk was crowded Friday, but generally, there are family and friend groups together with space between the others. There are signs along the boardwalk reminding people to distance. There is plenty of elbow room on the beach.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says he expects a lot of people this weekend and next.

News Source:  https://wjla.com/news/local/ocean-city-hotel-group-properties-booked-re-opened-weekend

Some Ocean City Properties Experience 100% Bookings During the First Week of Re-Opening  was originally published on praisedc.com

