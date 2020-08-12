This Year’s Stellars Gospel Music Awards Is Going Virtual! Details Inside… 

The 35th Annual Stellar Awards was slated to go live in March, but the universe had other plans. COVID-19 hit and changed things, but The Stellars now join the list of events going virtual. The gospel music award show will premiere on BET on Sunday, August 23 at 6 p.m. ET with Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne as hosts.

“As an organization whose roots are anchored in the African American experience, and whose original programming has always highlighted many aspects of Gospel music and the religious experience, we are delighted to bring the Stellar Gospel Music Awards Virtual Special to our viewers around the world,” Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials/Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, said.

The two-tour special will include performances by Anthony Brown, CeCe Winans, James Fortune, Travis Greene, Kierra Sheard, Marvin Sapp and more. Jekalyn Carr will be hosting a digital red carpet on the Stellar Awards’ Facebook and Instagram pages before the show and the Sunday Best season 10 finale will air immediately after the show.

