CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport

What took so long?

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Red Bull BC One World Final 2020

Source: Handout / Getty

One of the four elements of Hip-Hop (MC’s, DJ’s, graffiti and breakdancing breaking/b-boying) is now a proper Olympic sport. Today (Dec. 7), it was announced that “breaking” will be included as part of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

That’s still almost four years away, but we’ll take it.

“We have had a clear priority and this is to introduce sports which are particularly popular among the younger generations. And also to take into account the urbanization of sport,” said International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach after today’s executive board, per USA Today.

Breaking actually made its Olympic debut a couple of years ago in Buenos Aires at the 2018 Summer Youth Games.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While this certainly is a cause for celebration, there are those in the breaking community with a wary eye toward the potential of the culture being exploited or improperly co-opted. However, the famed breaking legend Richard “Crazy Legs” Colón sees it as a great look, so long as people of the culture remain involved.

“(It goes) beyond just the moves,” Crazy Legs, President of the legendary Rock Steady Crew told USA Today. “The passion and the pain that goes with living through struggle — that is the essence of the dance. You want to make sure that the soul of it isn’t diluted.”

Breaking started in the 1970’s in the Bronx, a contemporary and part of the Hip-Hop culture that expanded from the New York City borough and eventually became an international phenomenon. This after many that are now not willing to admit it were quick to dismiss the movement as a fad.

Some of the floor moves that the best breakers implement in their dance routines are on the level of any Olympic worthy gymnast. How these breaking athletes will be judged is still being determined, though.

“They have to have character, rhythm, explosiveness, power moves, and a foundation,” Crazy Legs told Rock The Bells. “They have to be fundamentally sound when it comes to the dancing. We are judging based on a complete presentation. So you can’t just go in there and just flip, flip, spin, spin, spin, and never dance. You have to dance.”

Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Olympics

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close