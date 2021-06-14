National
HomeNational

Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most Fun States in America?

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

This summer is expected to be all sorts of fun now that we’re out of the trenches of coronavirus for the most part — still wear those masks though, people! We’re sure it’ll be universally lit throughout majority of the nation, but our friends over at WalletHub went a step further and actually did the research to literally find out what states in America are the most fun in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The personal-finance website came up with tons of interesting facts in their report, which was comprised using 26 key metrics (movie costs, accessibility of national parks, casinos per capita, etc.) to compare the 50 states.

Take a look at the official top 20 list below, arranged from most fun to, well, still fun just not *as* fun as the top states:

1. California

2. Florida

3. Nevada

4. New York

5. Illinois

6. Colorado

7. Washington

8. Texas

9. Minnesota

10. Pennsylvania

11. Oregon

12. Louisiana

13. Ohio

14. Missouri

15. Wisconsin

16. Arizona

17. Maryland

18. North Carolina

19. Michigan

20. Hawaii

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

See you state? Wondering why yours isn’t number one? Well, Californians are at the tippy top of the list because of a few factors, including having the most movie theaters per square root of population and the most restaurants per square root of population. While Texas didn’t crack the top 5, it was able to make top 10 due in some part to having the most amusement parks per square root of population. Don’t feel discouraged if your state didn’t make the top 20, though; Massachusetts, based off having the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, proves that money might just buy happiness in some instances.

Take a look at WalletHub’s breakdown of 2021’s most fun states in America in the video below, and let us know how you and your city will be enjoying the upcoming summer season:

 

READ MORE:

Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most Fun States in America?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Maryland

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close