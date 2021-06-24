National
HomeNational

Iowa Trump Supporter Pushed Towards Plea Deal To Lessen Sentence For Shooting Black Girl

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

It can be one of the most valiant things when a person can admit they’re wrong, but that same respect isn’t given to those who are coerced into an apology. Unfortunately the latter came into play recently with a Trump supporter in Iowa who plead guilty last week on felony charges for firing a gun into a car full of Black girls.

Yes, one of the girls was shot; no, we doubt this guy actually feels guilty. Here’s why.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The man in question, 26-year-old Michael McKinney, was hit with charges on intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury. Both charges happen to carry a max of 10 years in prison, but initially he was looking at 32 years behind bars for the original charges, which included assault while participating in a felony, reckless use of a firearm, going armed with intent and most importantly attempted murder.

Here’s a quick recollection of the events that led to this whole ordeal below, via NBC BLK:

“McKinney was wearing body armor and heavily armed when he participated in a pro-Trump parade of slow-moving vehicles through Des Moines on Dec. 6. Police say he had a pistol, another firearm in his vehicle and was carrying two loaded magazines.

A car carrying four Black teenage girls began following the caravan as it passed through the heavily Democratic city, with occupants trading epithets with Trump supporters.

A confrontation broke out between the teenagers and the much larger group of Trump supporters at a Capitol parking lot. Witnesses and the teen driver’s mother say the clash included racial and political taunts on both sides.

Trump supporters surrounded the girls’ car, yelling and honking horns, so the driver put the car in reverse and struck a pickup. Bystander video shows McKinney pulling a handgun from his waistband and firing into the car from 15 feet (4.5 meters) away.

The girl who was shot had been arguing with the crowd through the vehicle’s sunroof.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The plea agreement saw McKinney’s four major charges dismissed, plus he won’t get sentencing enhancements that would require a mandatory five-year minimum behind bars on each count before he’d be eligible for parole. Of course, all of this was possible because assistant Polk County attorney Olubunmi Salami “pushed” him to accept the deal in order to “drastically reduce his prison sentence.”

Now just think: do you honestly think this white guy — a Trump supporter at that! — is remorseful for almost killing a car of Black teens by literally firing bullets in their car after berating them with racial remarks? Let us know your thoughts.

READ MORE:

Iowa Trump Supporter Pushed Towards Plea Deal To Lessen Sentence For Shooting Black Girl  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Iowa

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close