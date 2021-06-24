Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Good Eats! Vegan Chef & Actress Tabitha Brown Launches New Seasoning Inspired By Summertime

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s summer, y’all!

As of three days ago, we officially entered the solstice we’ve all been waiting for. Expect lots of heat, but also don’t forget to eat — eat good, that is. In order to make sure you’e doing just that, beloved actress and award-winning vegan chef Tabitha Brown is bringing us a little sunshine in a bottle called, well, Sunshine Seasoning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Partnering up with longstanding food manufacturer McCormick — you can say they’re “well seasoned” in the game — Brown set out to make a condiment that would truly bring some joy in people’s lives and particularly their taste paletes. She spoke on the process of developing her own seasoning in the official press statement, saying, “Sunshine for me is about spreading positivity. I always say, ‘Have a good day and if you can’t, don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.’ This seasoning is all about bringing that radiance and positive energy into your kitchen.”

She went on to add, “you can use the Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning on any dishes you have planned this summer, whether it’s for heading out to a BBQ or cooking at home because that’s your business.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning will go on sale as a limited edition drop beginning July 8, available exclusively online the limited-edition Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning will be available for purchase exclusively through McCormick.com.

After getting your hands on this stuff, you’ll be able to make some seriously tasty treats and delectable dishes, including Sunshine Shick’n, Maple Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges, Chicky Farro Bowl and a cool dish called “Sunshine Shitake Mushrooms” that you can see Tabitha cheffing up below.

If you don’t get joy from her IG announcement below, you truly need some sunshine in your life:

 

 

READ MORE:

Good Eats! Vegan Chef & Actress Tabitha Brown Launches New Seasoning Inspired By Summertime  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tabitha Brown

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close