Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Suspended: White Math Teacher Wearing ‘Fake Feather Headdress’ Mocking Native Americans In Viral Video Is Placed On Leave

Candice Reed, a high school math teacher in California, has reportedly been putting on the same performance for her students for more than a decade.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

UPDATED: 8:25 a.m. ET, Oct. 22

Originally published: Oct. 21

The white teacher in California unwittingly starring in a viral video that shows her mocking Native American tradition in front of her students has been placed on leave following the episode that was widely construed as being culturally disrespectful.

Candice Reed was identified as the John W. North High School math teacher in Riverside who donned a “fake feather headdress” and performed a dance in front of students in a video that was posted across all social media platforms but particularly went viral on Twitter, where it had been viewed more than 5 million times as of Friday morning. It was originally shared from the Instagram account of Akalei Brown, whose feed is replete with positive images of Native Americans.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Encouraging her followers to “Please SHARE Widely,” Brown’s caption for the video said “a Native American student filmed this video in his Math class” on Tuesday. “After several minutes of the teacher ‘war hooping & tomahawk chopping’ the student began filming because he, ‘felt that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record,’” the caption said in part.

The caption also claimed Reed has reportedly been putting on the same performance for her students for more than a decade.

It was not immediately clear what math lesson, if any, she may have been trying to teach her students by trying to imitate Native American dance.

“At first the student noticed the teacher was pulling out a fake feather headdress and when she put it on he thought, ‘what is she going to do?’” the caption added.

Brown used her post to make a personal plea to her followers.

“I am sharing this video because these behaviors can no longer be swept under the rug! As adults, we must stand up for our youth! Please help us in getting the word out and SHARE!” Brown wrote. “This student has a Native first name and outwardly identifies as Native American. We need to end abuse & discrimination against indigenous youth in schools! There is no excuse for this type of behavior. We’re not in the 1960s anymore, she should know better.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

After Brown — who said she has even more footage — invited her followers and whoever else the video was shared with to contact Riverside Unified School District and express their outrage with the principal of John W. North High School and other leaders, the school district expressed contrition in a brief statement and condemned Reed’s actions in no uncertain terms while moving to suspend her.

“A recording of one of our teachers has been widely circulated on social media. These behaviors are completely unacceptable and an offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices. Her actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation,” the statement said before adding that it “values diversity, equity and inclusion, and does not condone behavior against these values.”

The statement concluded by vowing to “regain your trust.”

The fact that the teacher performed this disrespectful dance in the wake of the nation celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day demonstrates a certain level of indifferent ignorance. Compounding that apparent truth is that it also came from an individual charged with educating impressionable teenagers in an area of the country where there is a population that is less than 1% Native American and nearly 77% white can’t be overlooked.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Right-Wing Parents Sue School District Near Boston For Allegedly Violating White Students’ Civil Rights

Right-Wing School Board Candidate Who Mocked ‘The Threat Of White Supremacy’ Deletes Twitter Account

Meghan McCain during an appearance on ABC's 'The View.'

Every Time Meghan McCain Got Her White Privilege Checked On 'The View'

12 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Meghan McCain Got Her White Privilege Checked On 'The View'

Continue reading Every Time Meghan McCain Got Her White Privilege Checked On ‘The View’

Every Time Meghan McCain Got Her White Privilege Checked On 'The View'

Meghan McCain has reportedly been driving everyone at “The View” crazy for months, especially the legendary Whoopi Goldberg and OG of the show Joy Behar. Behar and McCain two have been bickering for months. Back in December, according to The Daily Mail, when Whoopi abruptly cut to commercial after a spat, Behar yelled in front of the audience, “My God!’ and ‘Get this b***h under control.’ If this s**t doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more.” Reportedly, producers jumped on stage but the New Yorker wasn’t done, “I’ve tolerated a lot of s**t on this show but I’m at my wits’ end with this entitled b***h. Enough already! Enough already! I’m not playing nice any longer.” See Also: Papa John’s CEO Resigns After Condemning NFL Anthem Protests Allegedly, network executives met with both of them in their dressing room after the show. No word on what was said but clearly McCain hasn’t learned to respect her elders. The disrespect from McCain didn't stop. In February, a source told Radar Online that McCain “blew up” at producers over Behar’s “unfair treatment” toward her. Reportedly, McCain was “losing patience.” However, the execs were “100% behind” 76-year-old Behar. For months, the drama didn't stop, which was obvious on television. By June, Goldberg was reportedly fed up. According to a close source, The Daily Mail reported, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.” The source continued, “They have survived Rosie O’Donnell, Star Jones and even Barbara Walters. So for Meghan to be causing problems for them, it says a lot about her and really isn’t a reflection on them at all… Even on her worst days, Whoopi tries her best to be respectful to the staff. Even if something upsets her or she snaps for some reason, she’ll come back and apologize and explain herself later.” The source closed with, “It’s been extremely hard for her to see Meghan come in and really bring the morale down. All the reports of her being ‘cold, icy and unpleasant’ are really mild compared to the truth of her personality.” In addition, Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave, was supposedly hired by ABC to make Meghan “more comfortable.” Joy Behar allegedly said, “If you want to know what white privilege looks like, this is a great example of it.” That ain't nothing but facts. See Meghan's trifling moments where she got checked.

Suspended: White Math Teacher Wearing ‘Fake Feather Headdress’ Mocking Native Americans In Viral Video Is Placed On Leave  was originally published on newsone.com

California

Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close