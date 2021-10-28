Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – The World Needs Your Message (Day #9)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Day #9

You are going to change the world with what God put in you. The world needs your message and people need to hear what you overcame. You have not been forgotten. You have been hidden for a long time, and God is going to shine a light on whatever you decide to touch. Whatever you ask for from God will be given to you in this season, and in this window. Stop worrying if you are good enough. Stop doubting yourself. Stop doubting your ability and believe in yourself. Come forth. It’s time for you to be great.

Scripture Reference:

I John 5:4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.

