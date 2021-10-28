Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Day #8

I don’t have to act like I am strong, I can share my weaknesses.

I don’t have to be whole to help you reach your goal.

In fact, I gladly say that I have weaknesses because God has given me strength in my weaknesses. God has given me direction in my depression and power with my passion and my purpose. And though I may not have my promise in my hand, and though I may not have yet conceived, I know God has planted a seed in me. As long as I am real with God, then I can show some realness to you. Then I can bring life to this promised seed He has planted.

Scripture Reference:

2 Corinthians 12:9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.

About Pastor Cora Jakes Coleman: https://www.cjakescoleman.com/about-2/

For more information and to purchase the Book, “Faithing It”, please visit: https://www.faithingitbook.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – You Don’t Have To Act Like You’re Strong (Day #8) was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: