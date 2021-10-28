Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Pastors Tye and Shanté Tribbett join Matt and Laurie Crouch on TBN’s Praise.

The couple shares their testimony of healing after the threat of divorce, and how God used their weaknesses to make their marriage stronger than ever.

Tye digs deep to talk about how he chased after fame and winning Grammy’s to the point of failing as a husband. Shante’ shared how her battles with anxiety stemmed from a battle with acceptance. The Tribbetts have two beautiful daughters and have been married now for 24 years. Together, they’ve built a successful ministry, Live Church, in Orlando, FL.

Tye and Shante’ Tribbett Talks About Their Restored Marriage was originally published on praisedc.com

