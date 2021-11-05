Cheryl Jackson
Inspirational Lifestyles: The Power of Being Thankful By Joyce Meyer – Agreeing With God (Day #4)

Agreeing with God

Take a step of faith and no matter how you feel, agree with God that He loves you. You are wonderfully made and have many talents and strengths. You are valuable, and as a believer in Jesus, you are the righteousness of God in Him. You have rightness before God instead of wrongness—be thankful for that amazing gift!

Begin to speak out against feelings of insecurity and say, “I belong to God and He loves me!” (see Ephesians 2:10). We believe more of what we hear ourselves say than what others say, so start saying something good and drown out the other voices that condemn you.

Fight for yourself! Fight the good fight of faith and refuse to live below the level at which Jesus wants you to live. His kingdom is righteousness, peace, and joy (see Romans 14:17). Don’t settle for anything less.

Prayer of Thanks: I thank You, Father, that I can boldly declare in faith who I am in Christ. Thank You that You created me as one of a kind and You love me dearly. Today, I choose to believe that I am Your workmanship.

Scripture Reference:

2 Timothy 6:12 Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.

About Joyce Meyer Ministries: https://www.joycemeyer.org/

Inspirational Lifestyles: The Power of Being Thankful By Joyce Meyer – Agreeing With God (Day #4)  was originally published on praisedc.com

