The Irony: Proud Boys Leader Begs For Early Jail Release Because He’s ‘Deathly Afraid’ Of Being Harmed

Proud Boys leader and brownest white nationalist ever, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, asked a judge on Monday for early release before he finishes serving a five-month sentence for lynching a Black Lives Matter banner that was taken from a Black church in Washington, D.C. Tarrio’s reasoning for why he should be freed early appears to essentially be—and I’m paraphrasing here—”Jail sucks and I’m scared.”
According to the Associated Press, Tarrio is asking D.C. Superior Court Judge Jonathan Pittman to either reduce his sentence to 90 days or allow him to finish it under house arrest because he said he’s being harassed by correctional officers and the conditions at the jail are disgusting and inhumane.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
That’s right, good people—the BLM movement hater is now looking for leniency because correction officers, who are included under the moniker of “law enforcement,” are treating him with prejudice.
I’m sorry, I don’t usually do this but I just…I don’t think I can help it…
BWAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH *gasp* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHA AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA!
Sorry, that was completely unprofessional and it won’t happen again.
Again, Tarrio is also complaining that the jail’s conditions are not fit for men or Proud Boys, claiming his cell has been regularly flooded with dirty toilet water from a neighboring cell and that the hallways are filled with smoke. (This man is really on his Karen steez asking for a non-smoking section in jail. *snickers*) He also said medical neglect is an issue at the jail and that he saw an inmate have a seizure who was left laying on the ground for a half-hour before any help arrived.
While Pittman said Monday that he will rule on Tarrio’s request by the end of the week, AP noted that “the judge struck a consistently skeptical tone that left Tarrio, testifying by video from jail, visibly slumped in frustration.”
Tarrio reportedly said in the video: “I’ve been to jail before and what I’ve seen here, I’ve never seen anywhere else. This place needs to be shut down immediately.”
Despite the irony, he added: “I’m deathly afraid that something is going to happen to me.”
So now it all makes sense. This is why Tarrio spent years as an informant for the FBI and local authorities in Florida. This is why he was basically Tekashi 69 without the Harley Quinn makeover. This is why Henry “Enrique” Tarrio of Miami, Florida, became Snitchy McSnitcherton of Snitchville, Tell-on-you-opolis.
This alt-right Cuban negro was just afraid of being locked up all along.
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
But wait—I thought the Proud Boys were supposed to be fierce protectors of masculinity and the patriotic representatives of the home of the brave. Whining about cop harassment and inhumane jail conditions is BLM snowflake stuff, isn’t it?
Anyway, according to AP, attorneys for the D.C. Department of Corrections said that issues with the jail conditions are being addressed and that the flooding was caused by an inmate who regularly flooded his own toilet in protest. The attorneys also said Tarrio has since been moved to another cell and they denied that he’s been mistreated or harassed by corrections officers.
AP noted that “Tarrio’s complaints about jail conditions in Washington mirror those of several prisoners charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol,” and…oh no…it’s happening again…
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH *deep gasp* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHA AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA!
OK, I think I’m done here.
SEE ALSO:
The Proud Boys Are So Broke That Their Leader Is Printing Black Lives Matter T-Shirts For Money
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Begins Jail Sentence For Burning BLM Banner After Motion To Disqualify Judge Backfires
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
1. Riley Williams
1 of 18
NBC News: The FBI has charged Riley Williams with her role in the Capitol riot.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 18, 2021
The FBI says she told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR -- Russian intel. pic.twitter.com/OFW5LuABr2
2. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
2 of 18
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
3. Christine Priola, former school therapist
3 of 18
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
4. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
4 of 18
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
5. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
5 of 18
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
6. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
6 of 18
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
7. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
7 of 18
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
8. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
8 of 18
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
9. Richard Barnett
9 of 18
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
10. Adam Johnson
10 of 18
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
11. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. "Jake Angeli"
11 of 18
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
12. Doug Jensen, mason worker
12 of 18
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
13. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
13 of 18
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
14. Placed on "No-Fly" List
14 of 18
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
15. Placed on "No-Fly" List
15 of 18
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
16. Placed on "No-Fly" List
16 of 18
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@realThomasLance) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
17. Placed on "No-Fly" List
17 of 18
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@realThomasLance) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
18. Placed on "No-Fly" List
18 of 18
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@realThomasLance) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT
The Irony: Proud Boys Leader Begs For Early Jail Release Because He’s ‘Deathly Afraid’ Of Being Harmed was originally published on newsone.com