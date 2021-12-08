Reform This: Alabama Police Arrest Black Woman For ‘Burning Incense, Doing Loud Chanting’ At Christmas Parade

Civil Rights & Social Justice
In the latest instance that police reform is sorely needed in this country, cops in Alabama said they arrested a Black woman simply because she was “burning incense” and “doing loud chanting” during a Christmas parade held in public last week.

Kimberly Griggs suggested she had simply caught the holy spirit at the event, but local cops claim she was scaring people with her decidedly nonviolent behavior at the annual holiday gathering in Headland, a small town in southeast Alabama with an estimated population of fewer than 5,000 people.

“Going around burning incense, doing loud chanting,” Headland Police Chief Mark Jones told local news outlet WDHN. “Then they went around and put the incense in people’s faces. Patrons on the square were trying to enjoy the activities going on and she was harassing them by burning the incense in their faces.”

Jones said Griggs was disturbing the peace. However, WDHN failed to record any comments from parade attendees claiming they were harassed.

Jones said without any proof that Griggs was “harassing other people and making others feel unsafe.” Again, no one else made that same claim in the tiny town where surely other residents took notice of the arrest and everything that led up to it.

On the surface, it appeared to be a random judgment call by the police to arrest as a first resort even though no actual law, statute or local ordinance appears to have been violated at all. Instead, it appeared as of law enforcement didn’t know how else to react to what Jones described as an anomaly.

“Been here going on 18 years, and it’s the first time we have ever dealt with anything like that,” Jones said, unwittingly admitting that he and his officers believe that burning incense and chanting in public — an action that does not seem to be illegal anywhere in the U.S. — deserves to be punished with an arrest.

What is likely closer to the truth is that Jones is unfamiliar with incense — sticks that emit fragrance when burned typically for purposes having to do with religion, therapy and meditation. The smoke from incense can waft into other people’s faces, which may have been the root of Jones’ “harassing” theory he pinned on Griggs. The chanting, of course, should be chalked up to freedom of speech. Taken together, a simple resolution could have been for officers to ask her to move away from people.

Instead, they decided an arrest was the better use of law enforcement resources and taxpayers’ money.

The local cops are probably not familiar with traditions in Black households, either, considering that Headland’s Black or African American population lies at just under 28 percent. Chances are also likely that Headland police panicked and drew an unjustified, possibly racist parallel between the deadly Christmas parade incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, involving a Black suspect late last month.

For what it’s worth, Griggs disputed Jones’ characterization of her actions.

“The public wasn’t in danger. If I wanted to attack you I would have attacked you,” Griggs told WDHN. “I spoke to no one, but walked around talking to myself.”

Griggs did suggest she might have been a bit too animated for police but maintains she didn’t deserve to be arrested.

“I was arrested by what you call it: disorderly conduct, I call it the holy spirit,” Griggs said. “I can’t say I did this because it was out of my control. When the holy ghost comes into you, you can not control that. That was natural.”

Luckily, Griggs was released after posting bail of about $500. Lest we forget that Black women like Sandra Bland were arrested stemming from similarly nonviolent violations but never made it out of jail alive.

There has been no shortage of opinion pieces in the past few years detailing how Black women are the most disrespected people in America. This incident in Headland certainly lends an outsized amount of credence to that suspicion.

[caption id="attachment_4104720" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: APU GOMES / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET, April 21, 2021 With the high-profile nature of Breonna Taylor's killing on March 13, 2020, she has all but come to symbolize police violence against Black women. But the truth is that the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in a hail of police bullets blindly fired into her home during the botched execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant is far from the only Black woman who has been victims of cops in instances of preventable violence. And even though police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That initially was the case for Taylor, worse home was incorrectly targeted for drugs in search of a man the Louisville Metro Police Department already had in custody. When her boyfriend suspected the unannounced cops were burglars, he legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and there were no drugs at the home. Still, the police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder. None of the officers involved was required to wear body cameras. On Tuesday as Black communities breathed a sigh of relief that George Floyd's murderer was found guilty on all accounts, Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl was killed at the hands of police in Columbus, Ohio. Police released dash cam footage of the treacherous shooting which showed police responding to a physical altercation outside of a Columbus home. Reports surfaced that Ma'Khia called the police to the residence because she was fearful of her safety. Footage shows police approach the home as a group of young people standing in a driveway. The video appears to show Bryant as she pushes or swings at an individual who falls to the ground. Bryant then seems to swing a knife at a girl who is seated on the hood of a car. Police fire what sounds like four shots at Bryant, fatally striking her. Bryant's shooting comes in the wake of back-to-back excessive force shootings in Columbus resulting in the deaths of three men, Miles Jackson, Casey Goodson Jr., and Andre Hill. Her family launched a GoFundMe as an effort to raise funds for legal fees. The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October 2019 when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. That is, not to mention Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland and so many others. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName makes sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

Reform This: Alabama Police Arrest Black Woman For ‘Burning Incense, Doing Loud Chanting’ At Christmas Parade  was originally published on newsone.com

