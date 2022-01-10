National
Rachael Rollins Becomes 1st Black Woman Appointed As United States Attorney For Massachusetts

After securing a nomination for the role by President Joe Biden last summer, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins rose in the ranks today to officially become U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and the first Black women to ever occupy the title.

According to WCVB, Rollins received a narrow confirmation last month by the U.S. Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris being the deciding vote. Her time as a district attorney so far has been highlighted by a push for criminal justice reforms, holding a strong stance that crimes committed by those suffering from mental health or addiction problems shouldn’t be imprisoned. Instead, her attention has been focused on serious crimes like homicides.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve my community, my commonwealth and my country as the next United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts,” she expressed via an official statement released when her nomination was confirmed, also reflecting on her past work by adding, “Every policy and initiative that I have put in place as Suffolk County District Attorney has been designed to improve the safety and wellbeing of the communities I serve, to improve the public’s trust in law enforcement and our courts and to improve the fairness and equity of the criminal legal system. I’m incredibly proud of the work every member of my office has done to achieve these goals, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to lead an office of such dedicated, compassionate and talented professionals.”

Her win doesn’t come without detractors of her democratic stance, with Republican U.S. Senator for Arkansas Tom Cotton labeling her as “radical” with plans “to destroy the criminal justice system from within.”

She seems like a shining candidate to us. Congratulations, Rachael Rollins!

 

 

 

