Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Prayers Up: Mom Of Singer/Actor Tyrese Put Into An Induced Coma Due To Pneumonia & COVID-19

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

The love between a mother and son is one that’s stronger than teflon and lasts longer than eternity. With that said, we are sending an abundance of love and prayers to famed R&B singer & actor Tyrese Gibson after he recently revealed publicly that his mom, Priscilla Murray, is currently in a coma as she simultaneously battles pneumonia and a COVID-19 diagnosis.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten,” Tyrese wrote in his initial IG post yesterday, further adding “I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray.”

He went on to explain what caused him such alarm, writing the following:

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this….

Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged….

I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do…..

Amen…. I’m her Baby Boy I don’t know if I will be able to handle this one….

Text me don’t call I don’t have any words right now fight mother please fight

I never ever ask… #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever… Her name is Pricilla Murray…. Amen.”

Although long-winded, the pain in Tyrese’s words are absolutely understandable and we’re 100% on his side in hopes that she makes a full recovery. Murray gave birth to the Black Rose singer, also a star of the multibillion-dollar Fast & Furious hit movie franchise, on December 30, 1978 in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, California and proceeded to raise Gibson as a single parent along with his three older siblings. She’s been one of his biggest supporters ever since.

 

 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Based on his Instagram activity over the past day and a half, it appears that Tyrese has been in the ICU with his mom and stationed as close to her as physically possible given current hospital regulations. As stated earlier, we’re joining his Prayer Warriors and hoping for the absolute best in their family’s situation.

 

 

 

 

Prayers Up: Mom Of Singer/Actor Tyrese Put Into An Induced Coma Due To Pneumonia & COVID-19  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tyrese

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close