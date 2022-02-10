Multiple Suspects Arrested For Catonsville High School Shooting, Police Say Shooting Was Targeted

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Several people have been taken into police custody in relation to Tuesday’s shooting at Catonsville High School.

It happened in a parking lot at around 3 p.m. after school let out.

Police said there was one 16-year-old victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. But, sources told CBS Baltimore there was a second person shot. That person was shot in the head and was treated at a nearby hospital.

As for the motive, police said the shooting started as an off-campus argument and was “targeted.”

As detectives continue to pursue active leads in this investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

