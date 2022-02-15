Celebrity News
Tyrese's Mom Succumbs To Battle With COVID-19 & Pneumonia

After last week’s previous report on the induced coma of Tyrese’s mom following her battle with pneumonia and COVID-19 simultaneously, it now appears that she unfortunately has passed away.

 

The singer announced the news himself via Instagram on Monday (seen above), which made things even more somber being that it was Valentine’s Day. He wrote in tribute to his mother, Priscilla Murray, “On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

Many have joined in wishing him condolences during this very hard time in his life, including La La Anthony who wrote, “Praying for u. I’m so sorry for ur loss. I know she’s so proud of you. May she rest peacefully. Love you always my friend,” to his Fast and the Furious costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, writing, “So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family.”

Our condolences are with family & friends of the late Priscilla Murray, including Tyrese and all of his relatives. Keep the family in your prayers.

 

