Inspirational Lifestyles: David and Tamela Mann, Us Against The World – Laugh Out Loud (Day #9)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

LAUGHING OUT LOUD

Scripture: “A joyful heart is good medicine.” – Proverbs 17:22a NIV

Devotional: If I had to sum up life with David, I’d say it’s all about LOL. We laugh out loud, and we love out loud. Truly, we have so much fun as a married couple!

In our marriage we have discovered that sometimes the best counseling session for us is a big dose of laughter. Sometimes David and I don’t need to talk, we just need to laugh. Laughter is medicine to our souls. Laughter helps to break up the tough stuff. Laughter is one way to break the ice when things are feeling cold in the home.

We have had so many opportunities to smile and laugh together over the years that it’s become a habit. I know every marriage works differently, but David promised me, a long time ago, that he would keep me smiling to keep me from crying. He never wanted us to get so serious about life that we forgot to laugh. Part of keeping marriage fresh means being willing to do silly things, take funny pictures, laugh until we cry, and enjoy each other’s company through every situation and in every circumstance.

Many marriages suffer because they haven’t yet understood the importance of balancing the serious things in life with joy. We love the Lord, but we also know how to have fun. We know how to spend time with family, dance together, and share together, and then go and worship when it’s time to worship. To everything there is a season. Can you laugh out loud with your spouse and enjoy each other without any extra fanfare? It’s never too late to revive the laughter. The joy is worth it! I’m telling you—most of the things we argue about, we end up laughing over.

WILL YOU PRAY WITH US?

God of compassion, God of love, you created love, joy, and laughter to remind us not to take life too seriously. Laughter is medicine for the soul, and we pray that you will help us to nurture a loving, peaceful marriage that brings joy in our home. Help us to be honest about our needs, and give us eyes only for each other. In Jesus’ name, amen.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

1. How important is fun in your marriage on a scale from 1 to 10 (10 being extremely important)?

2. When is the last time you and your spouse laughed together until you cried?

3. What is the primary thing hindering you from having a fun, joy-filled marriage? What can you do to enhance the joy in your marriage?

Inspirational Lifestyles: David and Tamela Mann, Us Against The World – Laugh Out Loud (Day #9) was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: