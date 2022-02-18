Cheryl Jackson
Inspirational Lifestyles: David and Tamela Mann, Us Against The World – Compassion (Day #5)

COMPASSION

Scripture: “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” -Colossians 3:12 NIV

Devotional: One of the biggest lessons we’ve learned as a couple is how to say three simple words to each other as often as possible: I love you. You’re getting on my nerves, but I love you. You just hurt my feelings, but I love you. I promise that if you can learn to incorporate these words into your marriage regularly, you’ll make it through anything. But love is what love does. If love doesn’t give, it isn’t love. If love doesn’t sacrifice, it isn’t love.

Our marriage hasn’t been perfect, and many times we have made mistakes along the way, but our compassion for one another is the glue that holds us together. Genuine concern for the other person and the ability to put ourselves in their shoes has helped us to endure the hard times and enjoy the good times. When I think about my love for Tam, the Scripture that comes to mind is 1 Corinthians 13:4–7. We use these verses as the litmus test to make sure we are loving one another the way God wants us to love.

Love is patient, love is kind It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres (NIV, emphasis added).

WILL YOU PRAY WITH US?

God of love, your love is unconditional. Your compassion never fails. Help me love my spouse the way you love me. Help me love with patience, understanding, selflessness, and long-suffering. Help me support and affirm my spouse as often as possible. Allow our love tanks to be filled by one another on a consistent basis. Teach us to love one another the way the Scriptures tell us to love. We want to reflect your heart. We want to grow deeper in love with one another. We can’t do this without you. In Jesus’ name, amen.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

1.  How often do you tell your spouse, “I love you”? How often does your spouse tell you that they love you?

2.  Do you wish your spouse was more expressive with their love? If so, share it with them.

3.  Ask your spouse, “Am I loving you the way you need to be loved?” Wait for an honest answer. Take note of what they say and how they feel, and try your best not to invalidate their feelings.

Close