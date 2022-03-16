Cheryl Jackson
21 Days of Peace: PEACE AS A PRACTICE – Consider (week 1, day 3)

CONSIDER (Week 1, Day 3)

We are living in a society overrun by a lack of peace. It is estimated that over 40 million adults in the United States alone currently struggle with anxiety.

Do you regularly experience peace or do you find yourself experiencing anxiety and fear?

Who in your life exemplifies abiding peace?

What can you learn from his or her example?

Thank the Holy Spirit for the peace that has been made available to you today.

Scripture:

John 14:1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

John 14:25-28 These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you. 26But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you. 27Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. 28Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away, and come again unto you. If ye loved me, ye would rejoice, because I said, I go unto the Father: for my Father is greater than I.

This plan is provided by World Relief.. For more information, please visit: http://worldrelief.org

Close