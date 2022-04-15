Warryn Campbell “He Laid It Down And He Has The Power To Get Up Again” | Fresh Word Friday

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Warryn Campbell, Senior Pastor of the California Worship Center joins Erica and “GRIFF” for a word on this Good Friday. Pastor Campbell talks in the Book of John, chapter 10, verses 17-18 says, “The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life—only to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have power to lay it down and power to take it up again. This command I received from my Father.”

Campbell says when you think of Good Friday don’t think about today as the day they killed Jesus, think about this as the day they THOUGHT they did. They had no power to kill Jesus because he said no man takes his life. He lay it down and he has the power to get up again. Today that same favor has been extended to us. The enemy may try but always remember, no weapon formed against you shall prosper because Jesus paid the cost for you on this Good Friday.

The brand new facility for the California Worship Center opens this Sunday along with Verzuz: Mary Mary vs. BeBe and CeCe Winans! Watch online on the Triller app, VERZUZTV.COM, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, right here on GetUpErica.com!

