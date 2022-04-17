Get Up Mornings With Erica
Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans Battle It Out In Verzuz [Watch]

We Are All Winners Here!

Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans are blessing us with a Resurrection Day Celebration. Watch as the two iconic groups battle it out (in love) for the latest Verzuz Celebration live from the brand new California Worship Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Kev On Stage is your host for the evening and you can expect to see some amazing performances from the Winans and The Mary’s!

 

