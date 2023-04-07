Baltimore Police are investigating after three people, including a 9-year-old girl, were shot in Southeast Baltimore on Thursday.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of McElderry Street around 3 p.m. for a reported shooting.
On the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The 9-year-old girl was also shot in her ankle. The 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in her torso.
The 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and will survive.
Police have not made any arrests in this shooting and they have not released any additional details.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2422. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post 9-Year-Old Injured In Triple Shooting In Southeast Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
9-Year-Old Injured In Triple Shooting In Southeast Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Here's A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Tributes Pour In For Randall Robinson After Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Dies At 81
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist