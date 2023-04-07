9-Year-Old Injured In Triple Shooting In Southeast Baltimore

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after three people, including a 9-year-old girl, were shot in Southeast Baltimore on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of McElderry Street around 3 p.m. for a reported shooting.

On the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 9-year-old girl was also shot in her ankle. The 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in her torso.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and will survive.

Police have not made any arrests in this shooting and they have not released any additional details.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2422. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

