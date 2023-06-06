Tasha Cobbs Leonard Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of June 10, 2023)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

According to Billboard, Tasha Cobbs Leonard rolls up her sixth leader, and fourth in succession, on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart as “The Moment” hops from No. 4 to No. 1.

Cobbs Leonard co-wrote “The Moment” with Deon Kipping. It was produced by her husband, Kenneth Leonard Jr.

“God just keeps blowing my mind,” Cobbs Leonard tells Billboard. “I appreciate everyone at radio who supported ‘The Moment,’ and I’m grateful for everyone’s love and support down through the years. Like the song says, ‘It can happen right now!’”

“The Moment” follows Cobbs Leonard’s “Gotta Believe,” which reigned for a week in March 2022. Before that, “In Spite of Me” led for a week in June 2021 and “You Know My Name (Live),” dominated for one frame in October 2019.

The singer-songwriter previously topped Gospel Airplay with her debut hit, “Break Every Chain,” for seven weeks starting in June 2013, and added her second No. 1 as featured on Kirk Franklin’s “My World Needs You” (also featuring Sarah Reeves and Tamela Mann), a two-week leader in July 2017.

With six No. 1s on Gospel Airplay, which launched in March 2005, Cobbs Leonard ties four other artists for the fourth-best total: Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago and Marvin Sapp. Tamela Mann leads all acts with 10 chart-toppers, followed by Kirk Franklin (nine) and James Fortune & FIYA (eight).

Plus, Cobbs Leonard and Tamela Mann each have four straight Gospel Airplay No. 1s, the longest active streaks among female artists.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of June 3, 2023

1. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

2. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining) Brent Jones

3. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar

4. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

5. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

6. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

7. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

8. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

9. Miracles Kierra Sheard f/Pastor Mike Jr.

10. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

11. Great God Demetrius West and The Jesus Promoters f/Lisa Carter-Cork (Greatest Gainer this week)

12. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis

13. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson

14. Always Jovonta Patton

15. Closet Half Mile Home

16. Revival Jules Judah f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sarah Jakes

17. Speak Angel Taylor

18. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark

19. All Things Kirk Franklin

20. I Believe God Jekalyn Carr

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of June 10, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com