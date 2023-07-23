Listen Live
Cheryl Jackson

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – He Never Sleeps (July 23)

Published on July 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Wake Up

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

He Never Sleeps

How long can you go without sleep?  Most of us have gone all night at least once, but we also collapsed, exhausted, as soon as we were ablr.  No matter how important the task, how critical the vigil, we all have to take a break eventually.

All except God.  The one who watches over you, the one who makes sure you won’t stumble as you climb today’s mountain, never stop watching.  Always and forever, night and day, he’s got you.

Scripture:

Psalm 121:3  He will not let you stumble; the one who watches over you will not slumber.

Prayer:

Father, I marvel today at the realization that you never take your eyes off me.  You have my eternity in your heart, and you won’t let me fall.  Whatever my mistakes, you are awake and ready to guide me back to the right path.  Thank you, Lord, for your constant presence.

 

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – He Never Sleeps (July 23)  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close