If you are a follower of Christ, God chose precisely when and how to invite you to join his family. You received the most prestigious, coveted invitation in history. He chose you.

Maybe you simply yearned for more meaning in your life and he led you into a Christian community. Perhaps you needed a radical life change, to shed an addiction or other destructive pattern, and you felt him lift you out of the darkness. Regardless of how it happened, he called you by name, and now you are his.

Scripture:

Psalm 16:5-6 NCV The Lord is all I need. He takes care of me. My share in life has been pleasant; my part has been beautiful.

Prayer:

Lord, I’ll never get over it: you chose me. You pulled me out of darkness, into light and love and hope. I am yours, today and forever. Thank you!

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Share in Life (July 25th) was originally published on praisedc.com