NO DARKNESS

In total darkness, we instinctively seek light. We turn on our phones, fumble for a light switch, light a candle. With a single light source, the darkness can be overcome. We can find our way.

This same principle applies to our hearts. God is pure light, and with him, we can overcome any darkness we face. No temptation, no addiction, no sin is too powerful for God to conquer.

Scripture:

1 John 1:5 NIV This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all.

Prayer:

Father, I know that whenever and wherever I face darkness, I need only seek your face. You are all good, all pure, all light. I surrender my struggle with the darkness to you, and ask you to help me overcome it. I want to live in your pure light.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – No Darkness (July 24th) was originally published on praisedc.com