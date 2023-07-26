Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – You Are Chosen (July 26th)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

YOU ARE CHOSEN

Adopted children never have to wonder if they were wanted. They grow up with the certainty that their parents chose them. What a blessing.

As a child of God, you are granted that same wonderful knowledge. You are his adopted one, chosen specially to bring him pleasure. Not to accomplish any great feat, or to fulfill any grand purpose, but just because he wanted you.

Scripture:

Ephesians 1:5 NLT God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ. This is what he wanted to do, and it gave him great pleasure.

Prayer:

Father, I can’t believe you chose me. With all my faults and all the times I go my own way. I’m amazed you call me your beloved child. Knowing I bring pleasure to you just by being me is one of the great joys of my life.

