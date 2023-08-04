Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – His Riches (August 4th)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

HIS RICHES

The Lord’s riches are found in his goodness, his grace, and his sovereignty as king over all. God is always able to provide for all of our needs. Sometimes we may feel as though we are not worthy to receive from the Lord. Sometimes we find it hard and we worry about our needs.

The good news of Jesus Christ is that he has given us access to the throne of God. You are a child of the King and he offers his riches to you. All you need to do is love him, ask him, and trust in his goodness. His promise is to take care of you.

Scripture:

Psalm 146:8 (NASB) The Lord opens the eye of the blind; The Lord raises up those who are bowed down; The Lord loves the righteous.

Prayer:

God, you have opened my eyes to the truth; you have forgiven my sin, and you love me. Some days I have fallen harder than others, and today I need you to once again bring restoration to my body and soul. Thank you for picking me up and encouraging me on the path of righteousness. AMEN

