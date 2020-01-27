CLOSE
The Willie Moore Jr. Show
Tyler Perry Talks ‘A Fall From Grace’

Everyone knows that Tyler Perry is pretty much a genius. Recently he announced that he writes all of his own shows, and though the internet had some criticism about that, it works for him. His newest project, “A Fall From Grace,” was written about 4 years ago. Perry told Willie Moore Jr. that he got the idea for it because he was ready to do something different. He explained that he writes “boy meets girl, girl gets her heart broken” movies all of the time but he wanted to do a “thriller” version of it.

It also doesn’t hurt that around the time he was writing he saw a documentary about the criminal justice system. He says that he was inspired and just kept writing as the characters spoke to him.

Willie calls the plot twist “amazing” and thinks everyone should watch for themselves.

