CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Clark Sisters Give Insight On Their Relationship With Denise Clark & Explain Why Dorinda Contemplated Suicide

The Clark Sisters biopic on Lifetime had a lot of explosive scenes. Two of many included highlights of Denise Clark‘s relationship with her sisters and another was the moment we saw Dorinda Clark Cole contemplate suicide.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

For fans with lingering questions, Willie Moore Jr. got a few answered during his recent interview with Karen Clark Sheard and Dorinda.

In discussing the scene Denise caused at the funeral of their mother, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, Karen says it was just a moment.

“Every family goes through issues. On that particular day, that was one of our issues. We’ve had moments where we reconciled and it’s just unfortunate that she decides to go her way; we always welcome our sister back. Our arms have been stretched wide open for years,” Karen Clark Sheard said. “Just because you don’t see her does not mean we’re still fighting. We still love each other no matter what.” 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Dorinda went on to explain why at one point in her life, as the movie showed, she was ready to end her life and what saved her.

“It was a church hurt that I was dealing with and I could not go any further in my life because I had experienced that and that thing took the wind out of me until I didn’t want to do anything anymore,” she said. “The enemy just kept talking to my mind.” 

Check out the clip below…

 

SEE ALSO: 

The Clark Sisters Reunite To Release New Music!

Watch: Erica Campbell & Jonathan McReynolds Sing Clark Sisters Song On IG Live [VIDEO]

Kierra Sheard Shares Experience Playing Her Mom In ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic + How Coronavirus Has Affected Her Family

The Clark Sisters Give Insight On Their Relationship With Denise Clark & Explain Why Dorinda Contemplated Suicide  was originally published on getuperica.com

The Clark Sisters

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…

The iconic menswear brand is joining the likes of Gap, Nike and Ralph Lauren to help healthcare workers protect themselves…
03.31.20
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Close