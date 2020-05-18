CLOSE
Watch: The Clark Sisters Release Music Video For ‘Give It To Him”

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Backstage & Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The Clark Sisters are back with a new music video for “Give It To Him” off their 2020 album, The Return.

The video, which includes behind-the-scenes footage of the recording of the song, features cameos from Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins and more.  

“Working with The Clark Sisters is like working with Mount Rushmore,” Campbell says. “These women are the originators and architects of gospel/soul/church/ hop/pop. They brought cool to the culture and we owe them a great deal of gratitude for their contribution.”

Watch:

Watch: The Clark Sisters Release Music Video For ‘Give It To Him”  was originally published on getuperica.com

The Clark Sisters

