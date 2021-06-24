Music
HomeMusic

Listen: Jennifer Hudson Pens “Here I Am” Song For Aretha Franklin ‘Respect’ Biopic

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson teamed up with Carole King and Jamie Hartman to pen an original song from the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic (RESPECT) soundtrack and by the way this track sounds, we can already tell the entire body of work is going to be fire!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The song, which was produced by will.i.am, is called “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).” It’s the movie’s only original song.

“Music is such a living and breathing character in this film, as it was in Ms. Franklin’s life. The process of creating this song was like constructing the greatest tribute I could possibly offer to her spirit. It was the final exhale of this extraordinary project and one that I let out with complete fulfillment. Being able to do so with Carole and Jamie was an incredible privilege,” Hudson says. “Carole is one of the greatest songwriters of all time and, whether we were trading stories, playing piano together over video conference, or working through lyrics, it was always a masterclass – both in life and music. Jamie and I have collaborated together in the past and it’s always so wonderful to create with him – he is continuously thinking outside of the box in a way that deepens the musical experience in indescribable ways. Our goal was to show that music was always the anchor for Ms. Franklin, in all that she did, and I hope this song illustrates the strength of her voice – both literally and figuratively – which always brought her home.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About A Funny Conversation She Had With Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE]

The fact that Aretha Franklin hand-picked Jennifer Hudson to play her brings it all full circle.

RELATED: Did You Know Aretha Franklin’s First Album Was Gospel?

As for the movie, RESPECT follows the story of how Aretha Franklin transitioned from singing in her father’s church’s choir to becoming the Queen of Soul. Both the biopic and soundtrack are due on August 13, 2021.

 

READ MORE:

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)
23 photos

Listen: Jennifer Hudson Pens “Here I Am” Song For Aretha Franklin ‘Respect’ Biopic  was originally published on getuperica.com

Jennifer Hudson

Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close