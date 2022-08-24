Dr. Rico Short Explains How To Keep Your Teeth Healthy & Clean [Listen]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Did you know that people of color are more likely than whites to suffer from untreated tooth decay? With the pandemic keeping us inside, it may have also kept you from seeing a dentist. Need tips on how to keep our teeth healthy and strong?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We welcome Dr. Rico Short to the Get up Church. He’s a micro surgical root canal specialist. He’s an inspirational author and a spokesperson for the American Dental Association. He’s also a clinical assistant professor at the Dental College of Georgia.

LISTEN TO DR. RICO SHORT BELOW

READ THE INTERVIEW BELOW

ERICA CAMPBELL: Let’s start with talking about brushing our teeth. Can you give some tips on how we should be brushing our teeth? Every day?

DR. RICO SHORT: Every absolutely every day? You should use us definitely should use a soft bristle toothbrush. That’s one of the main things a lot of people think, Oh man, I gotta use this hard bristle toothbrush kind of like you scrubbing your you know your tub with comet. It’s not like that it’s soft bristle, and you want to use soft brushstrokes and hold the toothbrush at a 45 degree angle against your gum. And then you want to lightly brush down you want to brush for at least two minutes. Two minutes is the key. And you also want to use fluoride toothpaste and you want to brush twice a day and floss at least once.

ERICA: Okay, what causes bad breath and what is the cure?

DR. SHORT: One of the things that that cause bad breath is sin. Naw just kidding.

ERICA: Your breath smell like sin!

GRIFF: Your mouth backsliding!

DR. SHORT: I gotta credit GRIFF for that, you know, he always gives me some good humor. But no, seriously, it’s poor oral hygiene. You know, in general, you know, a lot of people, they don’t see their dentist, you know, once or even twice a year. They don’t brush and floss. Well. Number one is poor oral hygiene. And the other thing is smoking. You know, a lot of people smoke, and they don’t think that smoking causes bad breath but it does. And a lot of people don’t drink enough water. And water is a key it’s a it’s a it’s a cheap, you know, cure to help bad breath because it actually rinses a lot of the bacteria in your mouth out after you eat or drink.

GRIFF: How often should we be going to the dentist?

DR. SHORT: That’s a great question. So you shouldn’t be going to the dentist, you know, twice a year. And some people can’t do twice, just do once a year because a lot of times the dentist will be able to see things that you can’t detect. A lot of times we can have a small tiny cavities in between the teeth, and you think you’re doing a great job but brushing and flossing but we can take these dental X rays and we’d see these small cavities that we can prevent you from coming to see me as a root canal specialist by getting small preventative maintenance.

ERICA: Before you go. Are there any foods that are good for our teeth? And are there any foods that we should stay away from if we want to keep our teeth healthy?

DR. SHORT: Absolutely. So some of the foods that are great for your teeth are green leafy vegetables, you know, salads, kale, lettuce, those kinds of things. Make sure that you drink plenty of water. Foods that are high in fiber like apples and fiber rich foods actually helps washes a lot of the bacteria off your teeth. And it helps you a lot.

ERICA: Talking to Dr. Rico Short. He’s a micro surgical root canal specialist that Griff says he’s the best

GRIFF: The best!

ERICA: Listen, tell us how we can follow you on social media and get your books.

DR. SHORT: Absolutely. So you can follow me on social media at Dr. Rico Short. I’m on Instagram. I’m on Facebook. I’m also on Twitter and LinkedIn. Dr. Rico Short you can find my books on Amazon.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Dr. Rico Short Explains How To Keep Your Teeth Healthy & Clean [Listen] was originally published on getuperica.com