Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces Dates For The Newly Rebranded Woman Evolve Conference

If you’re looking to go to the newly rebranded Woman Evolve Conference this year, we have all the details for you.

Sarah Jakes Roberts announced on Instagram that this September in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field this amazing transformational event will be taking place.

“Personally and professionally I’ve been experiencing a lot of warfare. I’ve had to work harder than ever to stay grounded and locked in. Then I remembered what September 14-16 represents. I understand that what God is going to do can’t be done through a lightweight. I’m glad I felt every bit of the suffering because I want to experience every drop of God’s glory assigned to my name. I’ve got my head back in the game,” Jakes Roberts said.

“Now, I’m gathering my squad because it’s game time.I want to gather to all of you who can sense that it’s time for you to step up to the plate too. You’ve been hiding in the dugout waiting for purpose to call your name. You’ve been waiting for the confidence to knock your fears, regrets, and generational curses out of the park once and for all. You are not alone. In September, I’m stepping up to the plate and I’m going to keep swinging until there’s generational breakthrough in my bloodline. If you haven’t registered for Woman Evolve 23 this is your official invite to join a league of women on a mission for heaven to touch earth through them. I can’t wait to serve God’s vision for your life. I can’t wait to see you swinging again. I can’t wait to see you on the field. Register today at womanevolve.com,” she continued.

If you are interested in attending or would like more information, click here.

