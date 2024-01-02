Did you feel that, Rockville? At 12:51 AM today, Mother Nature gave us a little jolt! A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked our sleepy town. Epicenter? Right by Lakewood Country Club!
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
No injuries, no damages, just a whole lot of buzz! Residents from Potomac to Silver Spring are chatting about the rumble. Did you sleep through it, or did it shake up your night?
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
2.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Rockville, Maryland was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Here's A List Of NYE Watch Night Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Here Are 7 Scriptures To Take WIth You In The New Year
-
List: New Year's Eve Watch Night Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks give The Color Purple Exclusive
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44