CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry may be the face of what is considered “The American Dream.”

In a new feature written by Forbes, the magazine not only confirms that Perry’s kingmaker status in Hollywood is more secure than ever, he’s also the newest Black billionaire.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 51-year-old according to Forbes has earned $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005 and currently has a ViacmonCBS deal that pays $150 million a year for new content and also includes equity in BET’s new streaming service, BET+. Perry’s not only enjoyed the fruits of his hard work, he’s splurged a little with homes in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, not to mention two planes. Not bad for a man who was once writing plays in his car in New Orleans while homeless.

“I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings,’ ” Perry told the publication. “[It] means you were poor as hell.” It also makes success sweeter. “Ownership changes everything.”

Read the full Forbes profile on Perry HERE from his beginning in New Orleans, the Madea plays that became a cultural and Hollywood revelation and how he’s managing to film an entire season of primetime television in 11 days.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

RELATED: Tyler Perry Gives Hilarious Reaction When Questioned About Prince Harry And Meghan Living In His Mansion

RELATED: Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Tyler Perry

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Close